  5. Men's "Farm Crest" T-Shirt

Men's "Farm Crest" T-Shirt

by Funky Farm Bros

$29.99MSRP

About this product

The Funky Farm Bros "Farm Crest" T-Shirt was inspired by a modern take on a cannabis farm crest. The shirts are made from a innovative blend of combed ring spun cotton and polyester from Central America. We tested our fabric side by side with the other industry leading brands with overwhelming success. Our fabric maintains it's comfortable fit and vibrant color after multiple washes. Our print shop is located in South Florida where the fun begins as our skillful printer lays down smooth ink of our original designs. The ink we use is a non-phthalate finished ink formulated exclusively for Ryonet with a perfect balance of vibrant color, creaminess, and opacity for the best press performance and color designs. T-Shirt Color Options: Red, White, Sky Blue, Black, Mint Green Fabric Features: Side Seamed Satin Label 1x1 Sueded Baby Rib-Knit Set-In Collar Fabric Laundered For Reduced Shrinkage 4.3 oz. 60% Combed Ring spun Cotton, 40% Polyester Sueded Jersey Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low.

About this brand

Funky Farm Bros is a military veteran owned company that specializes in all things cannabis. We are an elite team of innovators, designers, cultivators, activists and enthusiasts from Florida. In 2015 we moved to California to hone our crafts and prepare for Florida to legalize medical cannabis. California provided us the ability to practice growing cannabis with legal freedom. We acquired our cultivation licenses and teamed up with some of the best facilities and local growers in the state. It was here we embraced the cultured as humble students trading knowledge with locals to bring back home. We found exactly what we were seeking and are back in Florida to lead the culture in a positive direction.