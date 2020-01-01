MCrc 1st Commandment T-Shirt with Bookmark Hangtag
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
The Funky Farm Bros "Farm Crest" T-Shirt was inspired by a modern take on a cannabis farm crest. The shirts are made from a innovative blend of combed ring spun cotton and polyester from Central America. We tested our fabric side by side with the other industry leading brands with overwhelming success. Our fabric maintains it's comfortable fit and vibrant color after multiple washes. Our print shop is located in South Florida where the fun begins as our skillful printer lays down smooth ink of our original designs. The ink we use is a non-phthalate finished ink formulated exclusively for Ryonet with a perfect balance of vibrant color, creaminess, and opacity for the best press performance and color designs. T-Shirt Color Options: Banana Cream, White, Sky Blue, Black, Mint Green Fabric Features: Side Seamed Satin Label 1x1 Sueded Baby Rib-Knit Set-In Collar Fabric Laundered For Reduced Shrinkage 4.3 oz. 60% Combed Ring spun Cotton, 40% Polyester Sueded Jersey Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low.
Be the first to review this product.