Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
FUNKY MONKEY IS OUR NEWEST FLOWER BRAND FEATURING THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST PHENOTYPES IN OUR GARDENS. THESE BUDS ARE CULTIVATED WITH A FOCUS ON QUALITY, CATERING TO THE TRUE CANNABIS ENTHUSIASTS WHO ENJOY RARE STRAINS, SMALL BATCHES & ATTENTION TO DETAIL. STRONG, UNIQUE BRANDING ADDS FUN, FLARE AND CLASS TO THE OVERALL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. OUR BEAUTIFUL JARS AND PRE ROLL TINS STAND OUT AMONGST ANY COLLECTION.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.