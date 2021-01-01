 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Do-Si-Dos
Indica

Do-Si-Dos

by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Funky Monkey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Do-Si-Dos

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Do-Si-Dos by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Funky Monkey Cannabis Co. Logo
Our premium flower brand featuring the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. These buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review