 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Frosted Cherry Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Frosted Cherry Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Funky Monkey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Frosted Cherry Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Frosted Cherry Cookies Pre-Roll 1g by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Funky Monkey Cannabis Co. Logo
Our premium flower brand featuring the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. These buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.

About this strain

Frosted Cherry Cookies

Frosted Cherry Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review