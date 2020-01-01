Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
FUNKY MONKEY IS OUR NEWEST FLOWER BRAND FEATURING THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST PHENOTYPES IN OUR GARDENS. THESE BUDS ARE CULTIVATED WITH A FOCUS ON QUALITY, CATERING TO THE TRUE CANNABIS ENTHUSIASTS WHO ENJOY RARE STRAINS, SMALL BATCHES & ATTENTION TO DETAIL. STRONG, UNIQUE BRANDING ADDS FUN, FLARE AND CLASS TO THE OVERALL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. OUR BEAUTIFUL JARS AND PRE ROLL TINS STAND OUT AMONGST ANY COLLECTION.
Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night.