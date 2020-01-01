About this product
FUNKY MONKEY IS OUR NEWEST FLOWER BRAND FEATURING THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST PHENOTYPES IN OUR GARDENS. THESE BUDS ARE CULTIVATED WITH A FOCUS ON QUALITY, CATERING TO THE TRUE CANNABIS ENTHUSIASTS WHO ENJOY RARE STRAINS, SMALL BATCHES & ATTENTION TO DETAIL. STRONG, UNIQUE BRANDING ADDS FUN, FLARE AND CLASS TO THE OVERALL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. OUR BEAUTIFUL JARS AND PRE ROLL TINS STAND OUT AMONGST ANY COLLECTION.
About this strain
Heavy Duty Fruity
Heavy Duty Fruity seems to have everything going for it: high yields, yummy flavor, and potency. T. H. Seeds bred this West Coast native from local (and locally named) favorites Killing Garberville, Seattle Big Bud, and Mendocino Hash Plant to create a multi-faceted strain. Heavy Duty Fruity gives off a sweet smell, and has big buds and high yields. Plants usually flower between 8 and 9 weeks, and effects range from psychedelic and spacey to mellow relaxation.