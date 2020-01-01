 Loading…
  5. Jesus OG Pre-Roll 5pk
Indica

Jesus OG Pre-Roll 5pk

by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Funky Monkey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Jesus OG Pre-Roll 5pk

About this product

Five 1g pre rolls

About this strain

Jesus OG

Jesus OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Jesus OG was bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.

About this brand

Funky Monkey Cannabis Co. Logo
Our premium flower brand featuring the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. These buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.