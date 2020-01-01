 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Kimbo Kush Pre-Roll

by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co

Kimbo Kush Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

FUNKY MONKEY IS OUR NEWEST FLOWER BRAND FEATURING THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST PHENOTYPES IN OUR GARDENS. THESE BUDS ARE CULTIVATED WITH A FOCUS ON QUALITY, CATERING TO THE TRUE CANNABIS ENTHUSIASTS WHO ENJOY RARE STRAINS, SMALL BATCHES & ATTENTION TO DETAIL. STRONG, UNIQUE BRANDING ADDS FUN, FLARE AND CLASS TO THE OVERALL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. OUR BEAUTIFUL JARS AND PRE ROLL TINS STAND OUT AMONGST ANY COLLECTION.

About this strain

Kimbo Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. 

About this brand

Our premium flower brand fearing the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. these buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.