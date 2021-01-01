 Loading…

Hybrid

Rude Boi OG Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

About this product

Rude Boi OG Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Our premium flower brand featuring the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. These buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.

About this strain

RudeBoi OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

