Check out the Furna Concentrate Oven. It works with all your favorite concentrates and comes with a replaceable high-quality ceramic heating element and a glass bowl. It produces high quality flavorful vapor without any of the metal taste from the exposed coil versions. The heater has a fill line to prevent overflowing, and if you need to replace the heater at any time, it’s held in by magnets making it simple to replace. Just hook the edged with the multi-tool that comes with the Furna Vape and pop it out. Slide your new heater in and you’re good to go. Use any of the replaceable colored nibs to identify the type of concentrate or to keep track of which ones are freshly packed or already spent. They are pre-packable and perfectly portable. Curious about concentrates or concentrate connoisseur - try out the Furna concentrate oven with your Furna vape and pack it with your dry herb ovens of a truly unique experience.