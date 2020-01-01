About this product

Get through the work grind and find a moment of reprieve in your day with Fusion’s Adventure gourmet coffee blend. Offering bold, earthy, and subtly sweet notes, Adventure coffee provides a balanced pick-me-up that won’t leave you feeling over-energetic or drowsy. The included Hydro-NGB CBD oil is ready to infuse, and will bring out the aromatics of our Adventure blend. With this CBD-infused coffee pack, you may find yourself enjoying the morning traffic or the commute home for a change! Pack includes: - 1x bag of Fusion’s Adventure Gourmet Coffee Beans or Grounds - 1x bottle of Fusion’s Hydro-NGB CBD Oil Choose from Three Fusion CBD-Infused Coffee Starter Packs Brew and infuse your own CBD coffee anytime of the day with one of three CBD-Infused Coffee Starter Pack! Each features one one of our high-quality, gourmet micro-lot coffee blends – High Energy, Adventure, and Coasting – and comes with a bag of coffee beans or grounds, as well as a bottle of one of Fusion’s CBD oils. The CBD oil chosen for each pack is made specifically to complement the bold notes of each coffee type. There’s no better way to experience the thoughtful, yet energizing combination of CBD and coffee than Fusion’s CBD-infused coffee starter packs. Our gourmet coffee beans are 100% Arabica, and sourced from micro-lots on farms from South America. Working with the farmers, we’ve cultivated uniquely-flavored beans that complement various types of CBD oil and cannabis strains. Fusion’s CBD oils are made from the highest quality hemp extract available in the USA, sourced from FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, and is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more. Disclaimer Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using this product. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.