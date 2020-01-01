 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Instant Freeze Pain Relief Rub for Muscles and Joints (50mg)

by Fusion CBD Products

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Fusion’s CBD Instant Freeze Pain Relief Rub is a unique cooling formula that provides instant, targeted relief to sore muscles and joints, or a reprieve from general discomfort and chronic pain. The combination of cooling menthol, CBD, and cryotherapy in this CBD topical cream penetrates the skin quickly, soothing areas of minor aches and pain efficiently. If you live an active lifestyle, Fusion’s CBD pain relief rub is perfect for soothing your body after a post-workout cool down and stretch, ensuring you get a good night’s rest. - Instant relief for sore muscles and joints - FDA-registered hemp extract - All-natural product; gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO Directions: Apply CBD pain relief cream to sore areas no more than 3-4 times daily. Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more. Ingredients: Purified water, menthol, arnica Montana extract, persea gratissima (avocado) oil, helianthus annuus sunflower seed oil, glycerin, glyceryl stearate, peg 100 stearate, stearic acid, cetyl alcohol, cetyl phosphate, PCR hemp oil, aloe barbadensis leaf extract, butyrospermum parkii shea butter, boswellia serrata extract, menthe piperita peppermint oil, melaleuca alternifolia tea tree oil, tocopherol acetate (vitamin E), dimethicone, phenoxyethanol, caprylyl glycol, potassium sorbate, hexylene glycol. Note: Natural active ingredients may discolor over time.

About this brand

Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze. We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products. All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market. Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.