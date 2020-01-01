About this product

Fusion’s nifty all-in-one vape starter pen kits include everything you need to start a session straight out of the box. Featuring a rechargeable 510 battery thread and generous 0.7ml cartridge capacity, these vape starter kits can handle multiple sessions without the need to recharge or refill. Thanks to its stainless steel construction, your vape pen starter kit can go everywhere you go without fear of breaking or leaks – so bust it out at a party, at a concert, or at family brunch (well, maybe not the last one). Fusion Vape Kits include: - 1x Rechargeable battery - 1x Ceramic cartridge - 1x USB charger - 1x User manual Fusion Vape Pen Starter Kit Features: - Stainless steel construction; durable ceramic coil cartridge - Brass, Pyrex glass tube - No leaking cartridge - 510 rechargeable battery compatible - Over-charging time protection; low-voltage protection; high-voltage protection; load short-circuit protection - Suited for e-liquids, vape juice, CBD oil, hemp oil, and similar hemp CBD products - Atomizer size: 10x43.5mm - Battery size: 10x76.5mm - Cartridge capacity: 0.7ml - Available in black or silver Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more. How to Refill Fusion Vape Starter Kits 1. Unscrew the mouthpiece counterclockwise. 2. Inject CBD, hemp, or e-liquid oil along the glass tube. 3. Tighten the mouthpiece clockwise. 4. Do not fill the central hole with oil/liquid. How to Use Fusion Vaporizer Starter Kit Power On: Connect the battery to the cartridge; then press the power button five times in a row. Press and hold the button to turn on. Power Off: Press the power button five times in a row. How to Charge Fusion Vape Pen Starter Kits Insert the battery into the USB; LED will light up after three flashes. When the battery is full, the light will flash three times, then enter sleep mode. Protection Specifications Over-charging time protection: Cartridge will stop working if your pull exceeds 10 seconds; LED will flash eight times, indicating protection status. Low-voltage protection: When battery voltage is less than 3.2V, the battery will cease output; LED will enter sleep mode after 15 flashes. High-voltage protection: When the charger input voltage is higher than 4.50V ~ 12V, the battery will disconnect in one second; LED will flash when the charging voltage is higher than the normal charging voltage. Load short-circuit protection: When a short circuit occurs, LED will flash three times and the power will disconnect. NOTE: Does not include CBD e-Liquid Vape Juice