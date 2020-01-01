About this product

Elevate your wake-and-bake experience with Fusion’s High Energy coffee blend. This blend’s flavorful notes get turned to an 11 when infused with the included Hydro-NGB CBD oil. If you’re more of a coffee-and-a-joint type of person, this gourmet coffee pairs well with your favorite strains of sativa. You’ll love waking up to this not-so-average cup of Joe every morning! Pack includes: - 1x bag of Fusion’s High Energy Gourmet Coffee Beans or Grounds - 1x bottle of Fusion’s Hydro-NGB CBD Oil One of Three CBD-Infused Coffee Starter Packs by Fusion CBD Products Brew and infuse your own CBD coffee anytime of the day with Fusion’s CBD-Infused Coffee Starter Pack! Featuring one of our three distinct blends of gourmet micro-lot coffee – High Energy, Adventure, and Coasting – each starter pack comes with a bag of coffee beans or grounds, and a bottle of one of Fusion’s CBD oils. The CBD oil chosen for each pack is made specifically to complement the bold notes of each coffee type. There’s no better way to experience the thoughtful yet energizing combination of CBD and coffee. Our gourmet coffee beans are 100% Arabica, and sourced from micro-lots on small farms from South America. Working with the farmers, we’ve cultivated uniquely-flavored beans that complement various types of CBD oil and cannabis strains. Fusion’s CBD oils are made from the highest quality hemp extract available in the USA, sourced from FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, and is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more. Disclaimer Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using this product. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.