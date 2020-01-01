 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. High Energy CBD-Infused Coffee Pack

High Energy CBD-Infused Coffee Pack

by Fusion CBD Products

Write a review
Fusion CBD Products Edibles Beverages High Energy CBD-Infused Coffee Pack

$108.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Elevate your wake-and-bake experience with Fusion’s High Energy coffee blend. This blend’s flavorful notes get turned to an 11 when infused with the included Hydro-NGB CBD oil. If you’re more of a coffee-and-a-joint type of person, this gourmet coffee pairs well with your favorite strains of sativa. You’ll love waking up to this not-so-average cup of Joe every morning! Pack includes: - 1x bag of Fusion’s High Energy Gourmet Coffee Beans or Grounds - 1x bottle of Fusion’s Hydro-NGB CBD Oil One of Three CBD-Infused Coffee Starter Packs by Fusion CBD Products Brew and infuse your own CBD coffee anytime of the day with Fusion’s CBD-Infused Coffee Starter Pack! Featuring one of our three distinct blends of gourmet micro-lot coffee – High Energy, Adventure, and Coasting – each starter pack comes with a bag of coffee beans or grounds, and a bottle of one of Fusion’s CBD oils. The CBD oil chosen for each pack is made specifically to complement the bold notes of each coffee type. There’s no better way to experience the thoughtful yet energizing combination of CBD and coffee. Our gourmet coffee beans are 100% Arabica, and sourced from micro-lots on small farms from South America. Working with the farmers, we’ve cultivated uniquely-flavored beans that complement various types of CBD oil and cannabis strains. Fusion’s CBD oils are made from the highest quality hemp extract available in the USA, sourced from FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, and is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more. Disclaimer Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using this product. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fusion CBD Products Logo
Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze. We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products. All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market. Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.