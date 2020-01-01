About this product

Made through proprietary processes and nanotechnology, these Hydro-NGB CBD hemp oil drops are easily and fully absorbed by the body for maximum CBD effect. The water-soluble composition quickly dissolves in coffee, tea, smoothies, and other beverages, making for effective CBD-infused drinks and products. Hydrophilic CBD Hemp Oil Drops for maximum absorption Hydro-NGB CBD hemp oil drops are made from hydrophilic oil, which reduces particle size and surface area for faster, efficient absorption by the body through higher bioavailability. Improved bioavailability means more potency in lower CBD dosages, giving you the best CBD value per drop. - Hydrophilic formula for maximum absorption - Muscle tension and pain relief - Can help reduce swelling, nausea, and vomiting - Promotes harmony of body and mind - Improves digestion and appetite - Supports hormone balance - How to use Fusion’s Pure CBD Hemp Oil Pre-workout recommended usage: Add 5-7 Hydro-NGB CBD pure hemp oil drops to your morning Fusion Coffee, smoothie, or cereal to boost focus and energy throughout the day. What is bio-availability? Bio-availability is the percentage of active ingredients absorbed and available for use by the body. For example, 100% bio-availability suggests the entire compound ingested would be available for the body to process. CBD nanotechnology decreases size to less than 100 nanometers, significantly boosting bioavailability for process, ensuring the body gets the complete wellness benefits of hemp CBD products. Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more. Disclaimer Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using this product. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.