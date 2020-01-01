About this product

Fusion’s premium CBD isolate oil is the gold-standard of non-psychoactive cannabis therapy. This pure CBD isolate oil is a no fuss, all-natural CBD product extracted directly from hemp plants, separating it from cannabinoids and other compounds to create an almost 100% pure oil. Buy Pure and Simple CBD Isolate Oil At near 100% purity, Fusion's CBD isolate oil is arguably the most potent CBD product for sale today, making it the premier option for treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and enhancing well-being. Because of its refined nature, CBD isolate tinctures are preferred by those who contrive their own personal CBD remedies; the near-100% purity makes it simple to calculate precise CBD isolate dosages by the milligram. Depending on your physical and psychological needs on a given day, you can increase or reduce the CBD isolate oil dosage in your morning coffee, tea, or preferred beverage. - A premium CBD oil product at near 100% purity - Flavorless and odorless, making it ideal to mix or infuse with your favorite drinks or foods - More control over dosages - Potential for higher CBD potency per dose - Lower cost/milligram - Post-workout CBD isolate dosage: Take 15-30 drops under the tongue in the evening after a meal to improve sleep and muscle recovery. Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more. Disclaimer Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using pure CBD isolate oil. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.