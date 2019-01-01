About this product

Getting through the week is a marathon. Between meeting deadlines, keeping track of bills, and coping with your commute, sometimes you just need a break. A moment to forget the chaos and indulge yourself so you can face the gamut refreshed and ready to rumble. Our Adventure gourmet coffee beans are tailor-made to provide you with that moment of calm in the storm by pairing or fusing perfectly with hybrid weed strains for a fast, energizing coffee high.