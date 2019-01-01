 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Fusion Coffee Beans

About this product

Getting through the week is a marathon. Between meeting deadlines, keeping track of bills, and coping with your commute, sometimes you just need a break. A moment to forget the chaos and indulge yourself so you can face the gamut refreshed and ready to rumble. Our Adventure gourmet coffee beans are tailor-made to provide you with that moment of calm in the storm by pairing or fusing perfectly with hybrid weed strains for a fast, energizing coffee high.

About this brand

At Fusion Coffee Beans, we specialize in providing astute consumers of caffeine and cannabis with the perfect coffee beans to fuse or pair with their favourite cannabis strains or CBD oils.