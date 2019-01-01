 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Adventure Afternoon Coffee Grounds for CBD-Infused Coffee

Adventure Afternoon Coffee Grounds for CBD-Infused Coffee

by Fusion Coffee Beans

Fusion Coffee Beans Other Miscellaneous Adventure Afternoon Coffee Grounds for CBD-Infused Coffee

About this product

Fusion’s gourmet coffee grounds allow you to get all the highs from caffeine and weed without the lows. The earthy, subtly sweet Adventure weed coffee grounds were made to be fused with CBD oils, or paired with hybrid weed, elevating hybrid weed effects for a high that’s neither over-energetic or drowsy. We recommend our Adventure coffee grounds for the midday for its balancing effects – one cup will get you over that afternoon slump, three-thirty-itis, the hour of brain failure, or whatever you dub your midday.

About this brand

At Fusion Coffee Beans, we specialize in providing astute consumers of caffeine and cannabis with the perfect coffee beans to fuse or pair with their favourite cannabis strains or CBD oils.