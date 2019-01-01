About this product

Fusion’s gourmet coffee grounds allow you to get all the highs from caffeine and weed without the lows. The earthy, subtly sweet Adventure weed coffee grounds were made to be fused with CBD oils, or paired with hybrid weed, elevating hybrid weed effects for a high that’s neither over-energetic or drowsy. We recommend our Adventure coffee grounds for the midday for its balancing effects – one cup will get you over that afternoon slump, three-thirty-itis, the hour of brain failure, or whatever you dub your midday.