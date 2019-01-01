About this product

Brew gourmet cannabis or CBD infused coffee at home with Fusion’s French coffee press. The 18/8 stainless steel French coffee press maker is the perfect apparatus to prepare weed coffee or CBD infused drinks with, using our assortment of artisanal cannabis coffee blends. • Spectacular stainless steel construction • Available in sets of 2 or 4 coffee presses • The best French press for pairing your favourite weed and coffee!