 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Cannabis and CBD French Coffee Press

Cannabis and CBD French Coffee Press

by Fusion Coffee Beans

Write a review
Fusion Coffee Beans Other Miscellaneous Cannabis and CBD French Coffee Press

About this product

Brew gourmet cannabis or CBD infused coffee at home with Fusion’s French coffee press. The 18/8 stainless steel French coffee press maker is the perfect apparatus to prepare weed coffee or CBD infused drinks with, using our assortment of artisanal cannabis coffee blends. • Spectacular stainless steel construction • Available in sets of 2 or 4 coffee presses • The best French press for pairing your favourite weed and coffee!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fusion Coffee Beans Logo
At Fusion Coffee Beans, we specialize in providing astute consumers of caffeine and cannabis with the perfect coffee beans to fuse or pair with their favourite cannabis strains or CBD oils.