  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Coasting Evening Coffee Beans for CBD-Infused Coffee

Coasting Evening Coffee Beans for CBD-Infused Coffee

by Fusion Coffee Beans

About this product

Conventional wisdom states that you should avoid drinking coffee after 5pm. At Fusion Coffee, we defy convention with our rich evening blend, Coasting. Made to be fused or paired with indica weed strains for that sweet, solipsistic indica high, our Coasting Evening coffee blend makes for aromatic CBD-infused coffee that stands among the best edibles for sleep.

About this brand

At Fusion Coffee Beans, we specialize in providing astute consumers of caffeine and cannabis with the perfect coffee beans to fuse or pair with their favourite cannabis strains or CBD oils.