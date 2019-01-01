 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Coasting Evening Coffee Grounds for CBD-Infused Coffee

Coasting Evening Coffee Grounds for CBD-Infused Coffee

by Fusion Coffee Beans

Write a review
Fusion Coffee Beans Other Miscellaneous Coasting Evening Coffee Grounds for CBD-Infused Coffee

About this product

Combining the dark chocolatey notes of our evening weed coffee grounds with indica weed strains’ sweetness creates an introspective, relaxing body high to settle into after a long day. Fusion’s high-quality cannabis coffee grounds are both fusible and pairable with CBD oils and indica weed strains, providing a soothing mind-body balance before bed, unlike a coffee and a joint that may have you running for the midnight munchies.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fusion Coffee Beans Logo
At Fusion Coffee Beans, we specialize in providing astute consumers of caffeine and cannabis with the perfect coffee beans to fuse or pair with their favourite cannabis strains or CBD oils.