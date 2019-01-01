About this product

Combining the dark chocolatey notes of our evening weed coffee grounds with indica weed strains’ sweetness creates an introspective, relaxing body high to settle into after a long day. Fusion’s high-quality cannabis coffee grounds are both fusible and pairable with CBD oils and indica weed strains, providing a soothing mind-body balance before bed, unlike a coffee and a joint that may have you running for the midnight munchies.