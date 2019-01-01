 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. High Energy Morning Coffee Beans for CBD-Infused Coffee

High Energy Morning Coffee Beans for CBD-Infused Coffee

by Fusion Coffee Beans

Write a review
Fusion Coffee Beans Other Miscellaneous High Energy Morning Coffee Beans for CBD-Infused Coffee

About this product

Being able to wake and bake before work is a luxury you can afford with our High Energy morning cannabis coffee beans. Get the high without the grogginess with ‘high’ quality coffee beans ready to be paired or infused with sativa for an energetic high that will stoke your creative energies. Whether you need an extra kick on weekdays or a little help getting through Sunday brunch with your in-laws, enjoy high-quality, cannabis-infused coffee with our delectable High Energy blend.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fusion Coffee Beans Logo
At Fusion Coffee Beans, we specialize in providing astute consumers of caffeine and cannabis with the perfect coffee beans to fuse or pair with their favourite cannabis strains or CBD oils.