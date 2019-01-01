About this product

Being able to wake and bake before work is a luxury you can afford with our High Energy morning cannabis coffee beans. Get the high without the grogginess with ‘high’ quality coffee beans ready to be paired or infused with sativa for an energetic high that will stoke your creative energies. Whether you need an extra kick on weekdays or a little help getting through Sunday brunch with your in-laws, enjoy high-quality, cannabis-infused coffee with our delectable High Energy blend.