About this product

Coffee and a joint go together like Batman and Robin, but isn’t the best choice before that 8:30am business meeting or shift. You don’t want to shake your boss’s hand with sticky resin fingers, after all. Our High Energy weed coffee grounds provide an artisanal twist to your wake and bake ritual, creating aromatic CBD infused drinks or cannabis coffee that accentuates the fruity notes of popular sativa stains and CBD oils.