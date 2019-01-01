 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

New and improved features include: - PPM Probe is now manufactured and assembled in Canada, standardized epoxy grade increased = increased water proofing capabilities - New robust power supply provides greater accuracy = quicker metering response - Revised circuit board with 3 new circuitry chips = more stable and consistent readings - Each unit is "bench tested" and uniquely paired calibrated with both the pH and PPM probes - Brand new packaging, graphics, and updated user manual Display receives information from three input devices (pH, PPM, Temperature) each monitoring and measuring specific parameters within the nutrient solution. Display readings are push button selectable via the front keypad toggling between temperature readings in Fahrenheit & Celsius, as well Nutrient Scales including NaCl, 442, and EC. No matter how you want to grow, and on what scale you need to monitor your nutrient solution with, our GROWBOSS is here to help.

About this brand

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip