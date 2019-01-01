 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Future Harvest

About this product

Nutradip's portable pH monitor provides instant and accurate pH readings every time. Featuring a robust housing and 9V battery supply, this Nutradip product is the perfect portable unit while the built in rear mounting bracket and available AC power supply allows it to be easily mounted for more permanent applications. Operate on mains (AC) power or using a standard 9V battery (DC). Nutradip pH Meter AC|DC Nutradip pH Meters are the reliable way to measure the acidity of your gardens nutrient supply. It is a continuous monitoring meter with automatic temperature compensation, and dc power built in for portability. Nutradip meters are engineered for accuracy and durability, helping growers measure and monitor their success for over 15 years. Main Features - Wall mount or hand held - AC & DC powered - High Quality Epoxy pH Probe - Replaceable 9 volt battery included - Light weight, splash resistant and portable - Easy to read plant friendly display - Nutradip Calibration Solution included The Nutradip pH meter is made for all types of growing applications: - Horticulture - Agriculture - Floriculture - Aquaculture

About this brand

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip