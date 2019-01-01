 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Plantlife Bud Boom

by Future Harvest

Bud Boom is a floral hardener and a finisher, designed to ripen fruits and bring out the tastes and smells locked deep down in the genetics of your plants. The key performance benefits are weight gain, increased flower density and enhanced flavour in fruiting crops. Bud Boom is a P-K additive containing sulfur and magnesium; both of which are elements that help to ripen plants off. It will show visible results quickly, with the main benefits being an increased yield and enhanced flavour. It’s a final boost for your crops at the end of the cycle. Key Features: - Assists in pH control. - Enhances flavour in fruiting crops. It is super concentrated. Delivers visible results and happy harvests consistently. - Can be used with any branded fertilizer schedule and even on top of most additive schedule. - It will ripen crops uniformly due to increased magnesium and sulfur levels during final stages.

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip