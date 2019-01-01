About this product

Plants produce the sugars they rely upon for food by a process called photosynthesis. They utilize light, water, carbon dioxide and fertilizer to produce sugars which are used for energy. These carbohydrates are, alongside oxygen, one of the end products of photosynthesis. Carbo Blast is an additive which supplies extra carbohydrates to plants. Feeding additional carbohydrates to the plant means that it does not have to rely so heavily on its own resources and can more easily direct energy to the manufacture of essential oils, resins and fragrances. Plants can outgrow their energy sources, which causes growth to slow down, sometimes bringing it to a complete standstill. Carbo Blast is designed as an energy boost during flowering to load up plants with carbs to stop them from stalling. Carbohydrates can also help to speed up the plant's metabolism and therefore have a positive effect on yields. Key Carbo Blast Features: - 100% soluble in solution - The carbohydrates contained in Carbo Blast are identical to the sugars a plant produces. - Carbo Blast delivers instantaneous results giving plants the energy they need. - Can be used with any feeding and additive schedule. - The extra available energy source promotes increased oil and fragrance. - Carbo Blast delivers better results than just using fertilizer and weight gain boosters alone. - The additional carbohydrates in Carbo Blast can deliver enough energy to support larger and fuller fruit and flower production.