Plantlife Easy Grow Plus (Soil & Coco)

by Future Harvest

About this product

Plantlife's EASY GROW PLUS is a 1-step, pH stable, complete nutrient formulation for all your gardening needs. EASY GROW PLUS will achieve a "plant friendly" 5.9-6.3 pH using standard water. It will provide your fruiting, flowering, and organic gardening plants with all 12 essential micro nutrients and sugars. It also contains beneficial bacteria which will reside in your root zone and help to keep your roots happy and healthy. Comes in 2 versions: SOIL & COCO (5-4-7), HYDRO & WATER (10-8-14)

About this brand

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip