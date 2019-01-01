 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Plantlife Liquid Bud Start

by Future Harvest

About this product

Bud Start is an early flower enhancer and will deliver striking visible results for the grower. This phosphorous-potassium booster is extremely effective in promoting a vigorous onset to a bloom cycle. It will also assist as a weight gain supplement, as well as speeding up flower set development. When using Bud Start the size and amount of a new flower sites on a fruiting crop is increased, causing them to expand and elongate. This early P-K boost speeds up and promotes a more vigorous start to flowering and has a positive effect on crop finishing times too. Key Features: - Can be used on short or longer flowering crops, use once on short crops and twice for longer crops - Works with any branded fertilizer and additive products - It will minimally increase EC values, unlike other P-K products. Full strength fertilizer can be used without the need for dilution. - Helps stabilize pH, assisting plants in taking up all the nutrients they require during the important early flowering phase.

About this brand

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip