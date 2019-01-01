 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Future Harvest

Plants produce the sugars they rely upon for food by a process called photosynthesis. They utilize light, water, carbon dioxide and fertilizer to produce sugars which are used for energy. These carbohydrates are, alongside oxygen, one of the end products of photosynthesis. Carbo Blast is an additive which supplies extra carbohydrates to plants. Feeding additional carbohydrates to the plant means that it does not have to rely so heavily on its own resources and can more easily direct energy to the manufacture of essential oils, resins and fragrances. Plants can outgrow their energy sources, which causes growth to slow down, sometimes bringing it to a complete standstill. Carbo Blast is designed as an energy boost during flowering to load up plants with carbs to stop them from stalling. Carbohydrates can also help to speed up the plant's metabolism and therefore have a positive effect on yields. Key Carbo Blast Features: - The carbohydrates contained in Carbo Blast are identical to the sugars a plant produces. - Carbo Blast delivers instantaneous results giving plants the energy they need. - Can be used with any feeding and additive schedule. - The extra available energy source promotes increased oil and fragrance. - Carbo Blast delivers better results than just using fertilizer and weight gain boosters alone. - The additional carbohydrates in Carbo Blast can deliver enough energy to support larger and fuller fruit and flower production.

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip