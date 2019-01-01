 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Future Harvest

Prop-O-Gator is a plant food for roots. It is an all in one root stimulator and fertilizing agent which means it is a stand alone product for your cuttings and clones. Vigorous root growth is of vital importance in the beginning stages of plant growth in order to prepare the plant for transplanting or planting out. Prop-O-Gator is the perfect product to make this happen. It stimulates rooting while feeding the plant at the same time and whats more, it is beneficial to continue using Prop-O-Gator on the plants until you are ready to start a fertilizing program. Key Features: - Prop-O-Gator is an all in one root stimulator and fertilizer (most root simulators on the market require a fertilizer). - Can be used in all situations and on all grow media, ideal for pretreating pots before transplanting. - It is low in nitrogen to help keep plants short and compact until transplanting and the commencement of a feeding schedule. It is extremely easy to use and delivers consistently great results time after time.

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip