 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Plantlife Royal Black

Plantlife Royal Black

by Future Harvest

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Future Harvest Growing Nutrients Plantlife Royal Black

About this product

Royal Black Humic Acid chelates nutrients like magnesium, calcium and iron and provides natural carrier compounds that transport nutrients and vitamins into your plants more efficiently enhancing their growth. It also stimulates roots and enzymatic function, increases vitality in seedlings and clones and assists in the more efficient utilization of nutrients and vitamins. Key Features: - Enriched with a small amount of potassium silicate for extra plant benefits such as stronger cell walls and increased chlorophyll production, so no need for any extra silicon products when using Royal Black - Works in any situation be it soil, coco or hydroponics and with any branded fertilizer or addictive - Pre-treat pots with Royal Black, especially when using coco (this does not contain any humate matter like soil) to get plants off to a good start

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Bees_Knees

Worked well to enhance the ion exchange capacity of coco, giving about a 13% better yield over untreated pots.

About this brand

Future Harvest Logo
For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip