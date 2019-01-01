 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Plantlife Royal Gold

Plantlife Royal Gold

by Future Harvest

Write a review
Future Harvest Growing Nutrients Plantlife Royal Gold

About this product

The full benefits of Fulvic Acid are too numerous to list, but simply put, this interesting plant additive increases nutrient uptake in plants. Fulvic Acid changes fertilizer salts on a molecular level and makes them more bioavailable to the plant, a kind of digestion aid. Amongst Royal Gold's many other benefits are: the elimination of waste from the plant, almost like a detox, making the produce taste better; it helps in drought or under watering situations and increases resilience to stressful temperature fluctuations, both of which are common problems with indoor crops. Research suggests that under watered plants recover quicker with applied Fulvic Acid because of increased enzyme and antioxidant activity, and the plants also copes with a lack of water better. It also became evident that the growth and quality of normally well watered plants improves when Royal Gold is used all the way through the plants cycle. Key Features: - Royal Gold increases nutrient uptake meaning growers retain optimal levels of expensive P-K additives with better results. - Excellent value because of low dilution rate, only 2ml per litre. - Can be used on all crops and in any medium, system or situation. - Use as a nutrient add-on or as a foliar application for instant results.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Future Harvest Logo
For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip