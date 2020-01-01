 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Grape Soda Cartridge 1g

by Fwaygo Extracts

Write a review
Fwaygo Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Grape Soda Cartridge 1g

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

Fwaygo Extracts is a cannabis extraction company now producing in a new state licensed facility. We strive to provide the highest quality cannabis products to both Michigan medical patients and recreational consumers. We work hard to always provide our products at a fair cost for our fellow Michiganders!