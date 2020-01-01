 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mac 1 Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Mac 1 Cartridge 1g

by Fwaygo Extracts

Write a review
Fwaygo Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Mac 1 Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Mac 1 Cartridge 1g by Fwaygo Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mac 1

Mac 1
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known as the Capulator’s Cut, Mac 1 is a popular strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Growers of Mac 1 have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of the flower. Buds are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes, giving this bud a beautiful bag appeal. This strain comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile. 

 

About this brand

Fwaygo Extracts Logo
Fwaygo Extracts is a cannabis extraction company now producing in a new state licensed facility. We strive to provide the highest quality cannabis products to both Michigan medical patients and recreational consumers. We work hard to always provide our products at a fair cost for our fellow Michiganders!