Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Liquid Gold Chocolate Bars by GFarmaLabs
on May 2nd, 2019
Great product I best taste and potent but has become impossible to find in San Diego and I'm almost out.
on January 1st, 2019
Tried this bar while in ca. excellent! Try one small square before doing more. Powerful. Just sit, relax and enjoy because you won't be able to do anything else. itried 2 small squares and trult too much for me!