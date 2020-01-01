 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Badwood microG Vaporizer

Badwood microG Vaporizer

by G Pen (Grenco Science)

$99.00MSRP

About this product

Grenco Science is proud to announce their latest collaboration with BADWOOD, and up-and-coming streetwear brand, started by young Los Angeles artist, Natalie Wood. The "FEELS GOOD TO BE BAD" G Pen Elite (For Ground Material) is emblazoned with original yet distinct BADWOOD artwork. Each kit comes inside a commemorative make-up vanity box with a clutch bag featuring the now-iconic "BADWOOD SKI MASK" logo, customized accessories including a compact mirror, a bottle opener grinder card, miniature permanent marker, rolling tray, temporary lip tattoos, and adhesive bandages, making it the perfect kit for a girl's night out. The BADWOOD microG is packed into a custom, smell-proof resealable bag with a microG USB charger, G keychain and microG tool, silicon mouthpiece sleeves, and microG tanks for liquid and ground material, along with a brand-new tank for concentrates, which now features an upgraded quartz rod for smoother, longer lasting flavor.

About this brand

Grenco Science leads at the forefront of ingenuity and aptitude, consistently engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. The first to market a tank system specifically designed for personal aromatherapy regimens, Grenco Science™ integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability.