G Slim Ground Material

by G Pen (Grenco Science)

G Pen (Grenco Science) Vaping Vape Pens G Slim Ground Material

About this product

Sleek in form, with simplicity in operation, the G Slim Ground Material provides high-performance functionality in a compact apparatus. Each G Slim comes equipped with a G Slim Tool, Wireless USB Charger, and an On/Off feature to safeguard against inadvertent activation.

About this brand

Grenco Science leads at the forefront of ingenuity and aptitude, consistently engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. The first to market a tank system specifically designed for personal aromatherapy regimens, Grenco Science™ integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability.