SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sleek in form, with simplicity in operation, the G Slim Ground Material provides high-performance functionality in a compact apparatus. Each G Slim comes equipped with a G Slim Tool, Wireless USB Charger, and an On/Off feature to safeguard against inadvertent activation.
Be the first to review this product.