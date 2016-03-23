 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Original microG

by G Pen (Grenco Science)

4.01
G Pen (Grenco Science) Vaping Portable Vaporizers Original microG

About this product

Micro in size yet monumental in capability, the Original microG is a functional anomaly and universally-renowned classic for discreet, easy, on-the-go vaporization of essential fluids.

4.01

JarvisE

I've have one for the past three years and it's still in use. It delivers thick strong hit that are the closest to a portable dab. I love this product, but the coil burns out relatively fast.

About this brand

Grenco Science leads at the forefront of ingenuity and aptitude, consistently engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. The first to market a tank system specifically designed for personal aromatherapy regimens, Grenco Science™ integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability.