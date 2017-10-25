 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. Santa Cruz Shredder x G Pen Medium 2-Piece Grinder

Santa Cruz Shredder x G Pen Medium 2-Piece Grinder

by G Pen (Grenco Science)

$29.95MSRP

About this product

Custom "G Pen" Medium 2-Piece Grinder by Santa Cruz Shredder featuring: • Patented tooth design to cut multiple ways • Superior, knurled grip for easier rotation • High quality, ISO Certified magnets for consistent, reliable lid closure • Ultrasonically cleansed to achieve fully contaminate-free, Medical-Grade quality • Matte anodized finish for true scratch-resistant protection and durability • Color: Black • Dimensions: 2 1/8" Diameter • Made in Santa Cruz, CA, U.S.A.

Morpheussoup

This grinder is way ahead of its time. Perfect break up everytime. Beautiful craftmanship.

About this brand

Grenco Science leads at the forefront of ingenuity and aptitude, consistently engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. The first to market a tank system specifically designed for personal aromatherapy regimens, Grenco Science™ integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability.