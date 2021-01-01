 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Wax Wallet

Wax Wallet

by G Pen (Grenco Science)

Write a review
G Pen (Grenco Science) Storage Concentrate Storage Wax Wallet

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The G Pen Wax Wallet is a convenient and discrete way to store your concentrates.

About this brand

G Pen (Grenco Science) Logo
Grenco Science leads at the forefront of ingenuity and aptitude, consistently engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. The first to market a tank system specifically designed for personal aromatherapy regimens, Grenco Science™ integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review