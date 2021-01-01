Wax Wallet
by G Pen (Grenco Science)Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The G Pen Wax Wallet is a convenient and discrete way to store your concentrates.
About this brand
G Pen (Grenco Science)
Grenco Science leads at the forefront of ingenuity and aptitude, consistently engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. The first to market a tank system specifically designed for personal aromatherapy regimens, Grenco Science™ integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.