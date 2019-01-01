 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cookies Distillate Cartridge 1g

Cookies Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Gabriel

Write a review
Gabriel Concentrates Cartridges Cookies Distillate Cartridge 1g

About this product

GABRIEL Vape Carts. Distillate + Terpenes = Best Taste in the State. Indica Dominant Hybrid (Durban Poison x OG Kush) With a sweet and earthy aroma, A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won Girl Scout Cookies numerous Cannabis Cup awards.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gabriel Logo
Our cultivation rooms are completely sealed - There are no vents to the outside and the entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again. The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at the time of manufacture.