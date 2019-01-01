 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

by Gabriel

GSC

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

Our cultivation rooms are completely sealed - There are no vents to the outside and the entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again. The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at the time of manufacture.