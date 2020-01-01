Our cultivation rooms are completely sealed - There are no vents to the outside and the entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again. The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at the time of manufacture.