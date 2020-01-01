 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peanut Butter Cup 10mg

by GaGa

GaGa Edibles Candy Peanut Butter Cup 10mg

Gaga Edibles 10 mg Peanut Butter Cup is a rich and smooth bite of delectable chocolate and peanut butter flavor. Natural, creamy peanut butter is nestled inside a rich, Swiss chocolate outer shell. Gaga Edibles is a Washington-based company that focuses on producing consistent premium cannabis products.

Washington-based company that processes and distributes a broad line of quality concentrates, edibles, and pre-roll products.We have a commitment to providing premium and consistent products.