GMAG Battery Red

by Ganesh Vapes

About this product

The G-MAG is a revolutionary battery that features magnetization. It is compatible with 98% of the cartridges in the market. Simply screw on the magnetic adapter to any cartridge and snap it into place. The G-MAG is auto-draw and charges via Micro-USB. Features • Auto Draw • 380 mAh • 3.7 Volts • Micro-USB Charging • Lifetime Warranty Product Includes: • 1x G- Mag • 1x Micro USB Cable • 2x Magnetic Adapters • 1x Carrying Bag

About this brand

