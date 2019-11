About this product

Our new MiGo battery is specifically designed to work with any cartridge in the cannabis market. Available in GunMetal, Gold, Black and Stainless Steel. 5 Click Setting for on/Off Option 3 Adjustable Voltage Settings (3.4V-3.7V-4.0V) Session Mode: Click the button twice, the battery will heat for 15 seconds. This Lifetime Warranty* Product Includes: 1x Migo 1x USB Charger