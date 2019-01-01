About this product

Ganja Gang is not only serious about having fun, but is also very committed in the fight to support medical cannabis and the movement for legalization. We at Ganja Gang whole heartedly believe that medicinal marijuana offers benefits for physical, mental, and neurological ailments. This shirt is personal for us and we hope you wear it to support those who struggle to gain access to medical marijuana. Smoking for the Cause... Peace, Ganja Gang!!!