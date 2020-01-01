 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Durban Poison King Tarantula Pre-Roll 2.2g
Sativa

Durban Poison King Tarantula Pre-Roll 2.2g

by Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold Cannabis Pre-rolls Durban Poison King Tarantula Pre-Roll 2.2g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

A Pure, Potent, Strain-specific experience. That's what we deliver in every Ganja Gold product-and experience we call Connoisseur Pure. Crafted from the top 1% of available cannabis, our products are exclusive to all who seek a top-shelf experience. Call us particular, call us exacting, call us purveyors of a higher standard, but we only accept the top 1%, and leave the other 99% to those with less exacting standards. We seek out responsible growers and personally inspect, smell and sample each plant we consider, backing our experiential findings with testing from one of the highest regarded labs in the world. It's called integrity. We care about our patients and customers, producing only products we would use ourselves or provide to family and friends. When you're in the top 1%, you can confidently lay claim to offering a premium product delivering an exceptional experience. Purity matters, because you matter.